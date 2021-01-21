On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, a number of matches were announced for next week’s show. Most notably, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds will go down.

Also, Cody Rhodes is set to finally respond to Shaq’s comments from his appearance last month. The last time we saw the NBA Hall of Famer, he had some words for Cody’s wife, Brandi, and ended up getting a drink thrown on him.

Shaq’s associate, Jade Cargill, made her presence known tonight as she caused a distraction during Cody’s match against Peter Avalon. Cody ended up overcoming and winning the match via submission.

Below is the full lineup for next week’s show:

* Jungle Boy with Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt vs. Dax Harwood with Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard

* Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer

* Cody responds to Shaq’s comments from last month

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds

AEW also continued to build the card for Dynamite: Beach Break on February 3, announcing AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers with Don Callis vs. Jon Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix. During tonight’s show, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Omega ambushed Penta El Zero Miedo, so in response, Tony Khan decided to put together the big six-man tag match.

Also, a tag team battle royal is scheduled in two weeks with the winners receiving a title shot against the tag champions at Revolution on February 27.

Below is the updated lineup for Beach Break:

* The Wedding of Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian

* Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker with Reba

* Tag Team Battle Royal (Winners face the AEW Tag Team Champions at Revolution)

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers with Don Callis vs. Jon Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix