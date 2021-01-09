During her appearance this week on WWE's The Bump, Billie Kay opened the interview to discuss where she sees herself now that she's adjusted to her solo run on SmackDown. With the new year just starting, she hopes she can wear many hats than just being an in-ring performer.

"There is no job that I would not be great at," Billie Kay said will all the confidence in the world. "I'm up for anything: managing, in-ring/out-ring, behind the scenes, I'm up for anything."

At the end of this month, both the men and women will journey toward the annual Royal Rumble matchup to determine who will become the newest challengers for the biggest titles at WrestleMania 37 in March. For Billie, the chance to become the Women's Royal Rumble winner would be another accomplishment she'd proudly add to her already stunning résumé.

"Wow! Imagine typing that up to the resume '2021 Women's Royal Rumble Winner.' I mean, woo-hoo!" she exclaimed. "I would love that. That would be a dream come true; it's on the ole bucket list. This year might be the year that Billie Kay wins the Royal Rumble."

This month, the panel on The Bump will ask their guests which Royal Rumble moment was their favorite of all time - both as a performer and as a fan. Billie had a hard time narrowing down her favorite Rumble moment. Instead, she spun the conversation to talk about the sentiment behind watching every Royal Rumble with her brother growing up.

"I have a lot. It's tough because I grew up watching wrestling because of my big brother," she shared. "We would take off every... It would be Monday mornings when it would play in Sydney, Australia. So, we would take off all the days from school, and we'd sit down and watch all of the pay-per-views.

"I have the best memories from watching, specifically, the Royal Rumble with my brother. Every eve, we would count it down together. We'd go crazy to see who would be the next competitor coming out. So, honestly, it's cliche, but's it's all of them because it represents a time that I got to spend with my brother, and that's so special to me."

It's been five months since Peyton Royce and Billie split up from there over the top and entertaining team, The IIconics. Now that Peyton and Billie are on separate brands with different agendas going forth, Billie mentions that she will always be Peyton's number one fan, although she still isn't too fond of her best friend's new tag partner, Lacey Evans.

"First off, what a massive win for them! They beat the Tag Team Champions on Raw. I was watching, and I was cheering Peyton on," she began. "The IIconics is such a soft spot for me, but I will always, always, always be there for Peyton and be her biggest supporter.

"She's found a new partner with Lacey Evans. Let's be honest: Lacey is a little bit of a nut. But then again, you need that contrast in a tag team. As long as she treats my darling Peyton right, I'm all for them going as far as they can as a tag team."

You can watch Billie Kay's interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.