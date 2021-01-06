The 2021 Royal Rumble will be the first WWE pay-per-view of the year and will take place on January 31 from the ThunderDome. Superstars have just started entering their names into the event's signature match as four male Superstars and two female Superstars have respectively entered the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches.
Just as there are with any sporting event, there are odds for the Royal Rumble matches as well. Bovada released their latest odds on January 5 and one of the four male entrants has skyrocketed to the top. Daniel Bryan, who was originally tied for eighth at +1400, is now listed at +300 and is the clear favorite to be the winner of the 34th edition of the event. That means if you bet $100 on Bryan to win – and he does win – then your net profit would be $300.
Bryan has never won the Royal Rumble before and is the odds-on favorite over Keith Lee who is second at +450. Third is Big E who was originally a co-favorite before the latest odds were updated. Fourth is Brock Lesnar and fifth is Edge who was also a co-favorite alongside Big E in the previous odds.
There was also a change at the top on the women's side as Bianca Belair is the new favorite at +400. She previously ranked seventh at +1400 but Bovada favors her to win after making her Rumble debut in last year's event. Belair made quite the impression in her Rumble debut as she eliminated eight other Women's Superstars including Alexa Bliss who is listed second per Bovada. Little Miss Bliss comes in at +600 while the previous favorite, Rhea Ripley, now checks in at third. Rounding out the top five are Ronda Rousey and Bayley who are both tied at No. 4 at +1000.
The Royal Rumble has surprise entrants every year and there are several names in Bovada's rankings which indicate this year will be no different. Names such as The Rock, Tyson Fury, Conor McGregor and even Dean Ambrose make their list. On the women's side, Paige, Deonna Purrazzo and Stephanie McMahon are given odds, as is the recently released Zelina Vega.
The full listings of both the men's and women's odds courtesy of Bovada are below:
Odds To Win 2021 Men's Royal Rumble
Updated Odds Original Odds
Daniel Bryan +300 +1400
Keith Lee +450 +800
Big E +600 +500
Brock Lesnar +800 +800
Edge +1000 +500
Goldberg +1200 +2800
Bray Wyatt +1600 +1600
Seth Rollins +1600 +2000
Kevin Owens +2000 +1000
Drew McIntyre +1200 +2000
Roman Reigns +2000 +1000
AJ Styles +2000 +1200
The Rock +2000 +1400
CM Punk +2500 +2000
Braun Strowman +2500 +2500
Sheamus +2500 +6600
John Cena +3300 +3300
Randy Orton +3300 +4000
Adam Cole +4000 +2200
Aleister Black +4000 +2000
Karrion Kross +4000 +3300
Matt Riddle +4000 +5000
Andrade +5000 +2500
Finn Balor +5000 +3300
Samoa Joe +5000 +3300
King Corbin +5000 +3300
Lars Sullivan +5000 +4000
Johnny Gargano +5000 +5000
Bobby Lashley +5000 +8000
Tommasso Ciampa +6600 +5000
Kofi Kingston +6600 +6600
Ricochet +8000 +3300
Walter +8000 +5000
Buddy Murphy +8000 +6600
Rey Mysterio +8000 +6600
Mustafa Ali +8000 +8000
Velveteen Dream +10000 +5000
Tyson Fury +10000 +5000
Pete Dunne +10000 +6600
Angel Garza +10000 +8000
Xavier Woods +10000 +10000
John Morrison +15000 +6600
Shinsuke Nakamura +15000 +10000
Erick Rowan +10000 +10000
The Miz +10000 +10000
Conor McGregor +10000 +10000
Dean Ambrose +10000 +10000
Rusev +10000 +10000
Elias +10000 +10000
Robert Roode +20000 +10000
Dolph Ziggler +20000 +10000
Humberto Carrillo +25000 +10000
Shane McMahon +25000 +25000
Vince McMahon +25000 +25000
Odds To Win 2021 Women's Royal Rumble
Updated Odds Original Odds
Bianca Belair +400 +1400
Alexa Bliss +600 +1000
Rhea Ripley +800 +700
Ronda Rousey +1000 +750
Bayley +1000 +1200
Charlotte Flair +1200 +1600
Shayna Baszler +1600 +800
Sasha Banks +1600 +1000
Nia Jax +1600 +1400
Sonya Deville +1600 +2500
Io Shirai +2000 +2000
Asuka +2000 +2000
Paige +2500 +1600
Lana +2500 +8000
Carmella +2500 +2500
Liv Morgan +3300 +2500
Ruby Riot +3300 +2500
Kairi Sane +3300 +2500
Nikki Cross +3300 +2500
Mandy Rose +3500 +2500
Naomi +4000 +3300
Ember Moon +4000 +3300
Natalya +4000 +3300
Dana Brooke +4000 +4000
Lacey Evans +5000 +2000
Toni Storm +5000 +4000
Peyton Royce +5000 +8000
Tegan Nox +5000 +4000
Candice LeRae +6600 +4000
Dakota Kai +6600 +5000
Kay Lee Ray +6600 +5000
Mercedes Martinez +6600 +6600
Sarah Logan +6600 +6600
Deonna Purrazzo +8000 +8000
Mia Yim +8000 +8000
Tamina +10000 +6600
Jessamyn Duke +10000 +8000
Chelsea Green +10000 +8000
Marina Shafir +10000 +8000
Piper Niven +10000 +8000
Billie Kay +10000 +8000
Xia Li +10000 +10000
Zelina Vega +10000 +10000
Stephanie McMahon +15000 +15000