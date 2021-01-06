The 2021 Royal Rumble will be the first WWE pay-per-view of the year and will take place on January 31 from the ThunderDome. Superstars have just started entering their names into the event's signature match as four male Superstars and two female Superstars have respectively entered the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Just as there are with any sporting event, there are odds for the Royal Rumble matches as well. Bovada released their latest odds on January 5 and one of the four male entrants has skyrocketed to the top. Daniel Bryan, who was originally tied for eighth at +1400, is now listed at +300 and is the clear favorite to be the winner of the 34th edition of the event. That means if you bet $100 on Bryan to win – and he does win – then your net profit would be $300.

Bryan has never won the Royal Rumble before and is the odds-on favorite over Keith Lee who is second at +450. Third is Big E who was originally a co-favorite before the latest odds were updated. Fourth is Brock Lesnar and fifth is Edge who was also a co-favorite alongside Big E in the previous odds.

There was also a change at the top on the women's side as Bianca Belair is the new favorite at +400. She previously ranked seventh at +1400 but Bovada favors her to win after making her Rumble debut in last year's event. Belair made quite the impression in her Rumble debut as she eliminated eight other Women's Superstars including Alexa Bliss who is listed second per Bovada. Little Miss Bliss comes in at +600 while the previous favorite, Rhea Ripley, now checks in at third. Rounding out the top five are Ronda Rousey and Bayley who are both tied at No. 4 at +1000.

The Royal Rumble has surprise entrants every year and there are several names in Bovada's rankings which indicate this year will be no different. Names such as The Rock, Tyson Fury, Conor McGregor and even Dean Ambrose make their list. On the women's side, Paige, Deonna Purrazzo and Stephanie McMahon are given odds, as is the recently released Zelina Vega.

The full listings of both the men's and women's odds courtesy of Bovada are below:

Odds To Win 2021 Men's Royal Rumble

Updated Odds Original Odds

Daniel Bryan +300 +1400

Keith Lee +450 +800

Big E +600 +500

Brock Lesnar +800 +800

Edge +1000 +500

Goldberg +1200 +2800

Bray Wyatt +1600 +1600

Seth Rollins +1600 +2000

Kevin Owens +2000 +1000

Drew McIntyre +1200 +2000

Roman Reigns +2000 +1000

AJ Styles +2000 +1200

The Rock +2000 +1400

CM Punk +2500 +2000

Braun Strowman +2500 +2500

Sheamus +2500 +6600

John Cena +3300 +3300

Randy Orton +3300 +4000

Adam Cole +4000 +2200

Aleister Black +4000 +2000

Karrion Kross +4000 +3300

Matt Riddle +4000 +5000

Andrade +5000 +2500

Finn Balor +5000 +3300

Samoa Joe +5000 +3300

King Corbin +5000 +3300

Lars Sullivan +5000 +4000

Johnny Gargano +5000 +5000

Bobby Lashley +5000 +8000

Tommasso Ciampa +6600 +5000

Kofi Kingston +6600 +6600

Ricochet +8000 +3300

Walter +8000 +5000

Buddy Murphy +8000 +6600

Rey Mysterio +8000 +6600

Mustafa Ali +8000 +8000

Velveteen Dream +10000 +5000

Tyson Fury +10000 +5000

Pete Dunne +10000 +6600

Angel Garza +10000 +8000

Xavier Woods +10000 +10000

John Morrison +15000 +6600

Shinsuke Nakamura +15000 +10000

Erick Rowan +10000 +10000

The Miz +10000 +10000

Conor McGregor +10000 +10000

Dean Ambrose +10000 +10000

Rusev +10000 +10000

Elias +10000 +10000

Robert Roode +20000 +10000

Dolph Ziggler +20000 +10000

Humberto Carrillo +25000 +10000

Shane McMahon +25000 +25000

Vince McMahon +25000 +25000





Odds To Win 2021 Women's Royal Rumble

Updated Odds Original Odds

Bianca Belair +400 +1400

Alexa Bliss +600 +1000

Rhea Ripley +800 +700

Ronda Rousey +1000 +750

Bayley +1000 +1200

Charlotte Flair +1200 +1600

Shayna Baszler +1600 +800

Sasha Banks +1600 +1000

Nia Jax +1600 +1400

Sonya Deville +1600 +2500

Io Shirai +2000 +2000

Asuka +2000 +2000

Paige +2500 +1600

Lana +2500 +8000

Carmella +2500 +2500

Liv Morgan +3300 +2500

Ruby Riot +3300 +2500

Kairi Sane +3300 +2500

Nikki Cross +3300 +2500

Mandy Rose +3500 +2500

Naomi +4000 +3300

Ember Moon +4000 +3300

Natalya +4000 +3300

Dana Brooke +4000 +4000

Lacey Evans +5000 +2000

Toni Storm +5000 +4000

Peyton Royce +5000 +8000

Tegan Nox +5000 +4000

Candice LeRae +6600 +4000

Dakota Kai +6600 +5000

Kay Lee Ray +6600 +5000

Mercedes Martinez +6600 +6600

Sarah Logan +6600 +6600

Deonna Purrazzo +8000 +8000

Mia Yim +8000 +8000

Tamina +10000 +6600

Jessamyn Duke +10000 +8000

Chelsea Green +10000 +8000

Marina Shafir +10000 +8000

Piper Niven +10000 +8000

Billie Kay +10000 +8000

Xia Li +10000 +10000

Zelina Vega +10000 +10000

Stephanie McMahon +15000 +15000