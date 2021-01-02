Brian Pillman Jr. has relinquished the OVW Heavyweight Title.

In a statement from Ohio Valley Wrestling, OVW's General Manager Bryan Kennison announced Pillman will be vacating his title "effective immediately" due to his growing commitments with AEW. OVW's owner Al Snow also commented on the situation, offering his best wishes to Pillman's pro wrestling future.

"We've been really proud to have Brian as our OVW Heavyweight Champion, even if it wasn't as lengthy of a reign as expected," said Snow. "His talent really made everyone on the roster elevate their game and for that I am very grateful. I really think Brian is going to continue to shine in AEW and make all of us, and, more importantly, his father proud."

Later in the statement, Kennison announced a new OVW Champion will be crowned on January 9, in the 2021 Nightmare Rumble match. The winner of that match will not only become OVW Heavyweight Champion, but will also challenge OVW National Champion Jessie Godderz for his title later in the evening. Rumble matches to crown champions are no stranger to OVW, as just this past September Godderz himself won his OVW National Title in an over-the-top rope battle royal.

Pillman's reign will end at just 29 days, as he only won the title this past December at OVW Christmas Chaos, and his OVW run as a whole will end at just under five months. This title vacancy is the latest step the Varsity Blonde has made towards being full-time with AEW. This past summer, Pillman spoke to The Wrestling Inc. Daily and revealed he was "actively trying to get released" from his Major League Wrestling contract because his "biggest goal and dream is to be signed with AEW."

You can see OVW's full statement below: