As noted, Bayley and Dr. Britt Baker debuted their talk shows last week and followed it up with a social media exchange.

Both women who refer to themselves as “role models” seemingly have a lot of mutual respect for each other and Baker once again spoke of her appreciation for Bayley on tonight’s AEW Dynamite Post-Show.

When asked by a fan if she watched Bayley’s “Ding, Dong, Hello” show on Friday Night SmackDown last week, Baker said, “I was at the gym, I didn’t watch the whole show. But I did watch clips of it on Twitter. I plan to go back and watch the full thing.”

When Tony Schiavone chimed in and said that, “imitation is the best form of flattery,” Baker said she considers Bayley a role model.

“Hey, I like Bayley. She’s a role model,” said Baker.

While Bayley’s first guest was Bianca Belair, Baker had Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill on her “The Waiting Room” talk segment last week.