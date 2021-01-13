"The Waiting Room" with Britt Baker (and Reba) made its debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash. Cody was the guest for tonight's show. After a brawl took place between Jade Cargill (who came out to chat with Cody) and Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa appeared on the big screen to break some news to Baker.

Rosa announced AEW President Tony Khan wanted to give their match a big stage and at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on February 3, the two would finally meet in the ring. The two wrestlers have been feuding for weeks as Baker didn't feel Rosa deserved to be in a big promotion, like AEW.

IT'S OFFICIAL (maybe not in the mind of Britt Baker though)

Feb 3rd at BEACH BREAK!

It's @thunderrosa22 vs. Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/dtE2ClVHEf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021