AEW World Champion Kenny Omega retained his title against Rey Fenix in the main event of tonight's Dynamite: New Year's Smash (Night 1).

Afterwards, Omega looked to continue his attack on Fenix, but was momentarily stopped by Jon Moxley. Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers then made a surprise appearance by taking out Moxley.

As noted, Omega has been working with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows over on Impact Wrestling. The trio is set to face Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns at Impact Hard to Kill on January 21.

During the brawl, wrestlers at ringside attempted to fight off the invading duo, but were kept at bay. Eventually, The Young Bucks came to the ring to question what Omega was doing. The Varsity Blondes momentarily held Omega up against the ropes, but were superkicked away by Matt and Nick Jackson. The show closed with Omega putting up the "Too Sweet" hand signal, joined first by The Good Brothers, and then by The Young Bucks, cementing their heel turn.

AEW had announced earlier tonight that The Elite would be in action on next week's Dynamite.

