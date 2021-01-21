Six years ago, Chad Gable and Jason Jordan took storm in NXT and on the main roster as the American Alpha. During their time together, they picked up the NXT and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, just before Jordan’s career-ending injury, Gable found himself all alone as a singles competitor, with hopes that he and Jordan could reunite one day. But that idea seemed to fade, or so we thought.

This week on WWE’s The Bump, Gable is still hopeful he and Jordan will share the ring in the future again. As he told the panel during his interview, ‘Never say never.’ Especially now that Jordan is working toward making an in-ring return.

“We have a body of work from NXT that I’m so proud of to this day,” Chad Gable noted. “Jason was such a big part of my journey to being successful in WWE. Who’s to say if I would’ve ever gotten in NXT or the main roster if it wasn’t for Jason. I just feel so fortunate that we meshed together so well. He’s another one of those guys like Otis who has a similar mentality that resonates on certain levels. The cohesiveness was always there.

“Speaking from a personal standpoint, he became one of my best friends throughout the process; he still is. It’s unfortunate what happened to him with his injury. But you never say never. He’s working on it and trying to get back. Who knows. There’s always a chance at a reunion, and that’s something I’d never be against.”

Although Gable has spoken about Daniel Bryan being his idol growing up, he also mentioned that Kurt Angle played another influential part in his goal of being a WWE Superstar. He got to face his hero in 2019 before Angle officially retired from the sport. He recalls that during the match, he felt very euphoric and got lost in the excitement.

“I talked to Kurt a lot earlier on when he first came back. I was such a big fan [of his], of course, like most people were,” he mentioned. “I told him when I met him in 2000 I was going to be in the WWE one day. He told me, ‘Good luck.’ It’s insane, again, to think about, you know, 20 years later, I’d be wrestling him on Raw.

“As far as the match, it was one of those super special nights that I’ll never forget. I’m in there flowing and rolling and wrestling, doing all these kind of things that Kurt hasn’t done in a long time. We had this old-school style match that was slowly building. I remember I just got lost in the moment. It doesn’t happen all the time, but I lost myself in the match. It was in Chicago; you couldn’t have picked a better city. By the time it was over, I was like, ‘That was so much fun.’ And having him pick me up and giving me his seal of approval was really something special.”

