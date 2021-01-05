As noted, it seems WWE started a new storyline between Charlotte Flair and Ric Flair tonight on RAW Legends Night.

After Flair inadvertently helped Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce beat WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte and Asuka, Charlotte stared her dad down, getting in his face and telling him to stay out of her business.

The tension between Charlotte and The Nature Boy spilled over to RAW Talk. After the father-daughter duo joined Charly Caruso and R-Truth on the show, Charlotte looked at Flair and said, "Actually I'm not really sure why are you following me out here, dad."

In his response, Flair said, "I already told you it was an honest mistake."

Charlotte said, "No, dad. Sorry," before asking Flair to leave the set.

As the show continued, Charlotte explained why she never needed her father's help to try and win the match on RAW.

"I know he was trying to help, he would do anything for me," said Charlotte. "That said, I didn't need his help. I never lost.

"I get that he's funny and the dirtiest player in the game. I get it. That said, I just want him to stay there and be proud of me. I don't need his help. It boils down to the fact that I'm just frustrated that I lost. I'm a sore loser," she added.

Charlotte also addressed why she dislikes being labeled as "Ric Flair's daughter" despite carving out a great career of her own.

"A part of me feels bad because I do get to cherish these moments with him," admitted Charlotte. "I mean, who gets to walk down to the ring with their dad?

"At the same time all I can think about is, before I main evented WrestleMania, ESPN goes, "Becky Lynch, Royal Rumble winner. Ronda Rousey, RAW Women's Champion, and Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair's daughter. That's how they labeled me going into the Mania main event. These little things add up and tonight I felt like we had the win and my dad felt it was needed to help."

