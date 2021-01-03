Former WWE Champion doesn't agree with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's recent take that it is "not arguable anymore" that Michaels is the greatest in-ring performer in pro wrestling history.

While promoting Monday's RAW Legends Night, Flair told WWE UK, "It's not arguable anymore, Shawn is the greatest worker in the history of our business. I think everybody would give that to him."

However, The Nature Boy did put his legendary rival Ricky Steamboat in the same class as Michaels.

"For my money, in the ring, I'd put him and Ricky Steamboat in a class by themselves," said Flair. "I always liked being around Shawn. As far as a guy in the ring I don't think I've ever seen anybody better."

Punk took to Twitter on Sunday and responded to Flair's comments by posting a GIF from the movie The Big Lebowski in which The Dude [Jeff Bridges] says, "Yeah, well, that's just, like, your opinion, man."

See below for Punk's tweet: