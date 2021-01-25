Former WWE Champion CM Punk has denied a fan’s claim that he recently contracted the COVID-19 virus.
The fan in question tweeted, “At least I have Covid at the same time @CMPunk does? #WeirdThingsInCommon.”
Punk took notice of the tweet and revealed he is currently under quarantine to be cleared for a job. He did not specify the nature of the job, which could possibly be a movie or TV show.
“I do not have Covid. I’m quarantining as a mandatory safety guideline for a job,” wrote Punk.
Rumors of Punk having COVID began Friday after the former pro wrestler tweeted about entering his first day of quarantine. Punk then engaged in a Q&A session with fans.
See below for Punk’s tweets:
