Former WWE Champion CM Punk has denied a fan’s claim that he recently contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The fan in question tweeted, “At least I have Covid at the same time @CMPunk does? #WeirdThingsInCommon.”

Punk took notice of the tweet and revealed he is currently under quarantine to be cleared for a job. He did not specify the nature of the job, which could possibly be a movie or TV show.

“I do not have Covid. I’m quarantining as a mandatory safety guideline for a job,” wrote Punk.

Rumors of Punk having COVID began Friday after the former pro wrestler tweeted about entering his first day of quarantine. Punk then engaged in a Q&A session with fans.

See below for Punk’s tweets: