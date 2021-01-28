On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes responded to Shaq’s comments from last month during his sit-down with Brandi Rhodes and Tony Schiavone. Shaq and Brandi initially had a calm conversation, but Shaq then joked about his associate, Jade Cargill, giving Brandi some pointers in the ring. Brandi then threw a drink in his face, and called him an “overgrown assh***” on her way out of the room.

Since then, Cargill has continued to taunt Cody whenever he appeared on TV. Brandi has announced her pregnancy, and it looked like Red Velvet could step in for her, as she did during Cody’s appearance on Britt Baker’s “The Waiting Room.” As seen in the video above, Velvet got into a brawl with Cargill.

During tonight’s AEW Awards, Shaq challenged Cody to a match in March (like on March 7 at Revolution, which was made official tonight). On tonight’s show, Cody wasn’t sure what he was going to do on the PPV, but Arn Anderson offered up a new tag partner for Cody, bringing out Red Velvet.

Velvet told Jade that Cody would never put his hands on her, but she would hesitate to “stir your b**** ass up.” Tony Schiavone then said the ball was in Shaq and Jade’s court. The match wasn’t made official, but it looks like that’s the direction things are going.

Below is the current card for the PPV:

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Tag Team Battle Royal Winner

STREET FIGHT

Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz