Throughout their Hall of Fame careers, the Dudleys had the opportunity to put just about everyone through a table. This includes female Superstars as well as the likes of Trish Stratus and Mae Young can attest.

D-Von Dudley currently works as a WWE producer but he played a game on the Average Blokes Show in which he was shown different types of tables and asked who he'd like to put through each. When a jagged table was shown, D-Von picked a female member of WWE while also revealing he's always had a crush on her.

"I think I'd have to go with the person who got away from me and Bubba in the Attitude Era that we always wanted to put through a table that we never did. Now it's a little thinner so it will give a little give. But this person is a female and I must say that that this particular female, which I've gone on record with WWE Ride Along that I admitted to my infatuation with this individual. [Laughs] And Bubba made fun of me during the entire ride along and the person I'm thinking about is Stephanie McMahon," said D-Von.

"So, I could put her through a table and then give her a big hug when Triple H isn't watching."

D-Von then went on to say that Stephanie is his pick for the greatest diva of all-time.

"I would have loved to have dated Stephanie McMahon. I am infatuated with Stephanie McMahon. She is beautiful inside and out, funny, charismatic. She is everything that I would think that a woman should be if I wasn't married [laughs]."

The next table shown was a wooden picnic bench. It looked quite sturdy so it would appear to be more painful than most tables and D-Von gave his pick for who should go through that.

"I'm gonna say Bubba. For 20-something years that man has pushed me in the chest and yelled at me to get some damn table," stated D-Von. "And although it became a household name, he don't realize that when you have a match and you're getting your ass beat, it hurts when your own partner puts his hands on you to go get something on the outside. My chest still hurts so I'm gonna have to put his big ass through that sturdy table."

Finally, a dining hall was shown which had rows of tables like you would see in a cafeteria. Also, there was a balcony high above the rows of tables and D-Von went to the peak of the WWE mountain when asked who to put through those tables.

"Vince McMahon. Vincent Kennedy McMahon. We tried to put him through a table and DX came and saved him so we never got the opportunity," recalled D-Von. "But being that we didn't have the opportunity to do it then, it's only fitting that if I get the opportunity with that type of table, I would do the honors to make sure he goes through that one."