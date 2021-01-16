On this past Wednesday's MLW FUSION, Daivari made a quick appearance as CONTRA's newest member during an attack on Injustice. MLW announced Daivari will make his in-ring debut (middleweight division) on next week's show.

Daivari worked for WWE from 2004 until 2007, making sporadic appearances in the following years. More recently, he wrestled at this month's Impact Genesis in the Super X Cup where he lost to Cousin Jake in the first round.

Below is the updated card for next week's FUSION:

* Jacob Fatu (c) vs. ACH (MLW World Heavyweight Championship)

* The debut of CONTRA's Daivari

FUSION airs on Wednesdays at 7 pm ET and streams on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel.