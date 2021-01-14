Fresh off his spotlight performance in a six-man tag team match against Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Danny Limelight took to Twitter to call himself "the hottest free agent right now." Limelight has recently been featured not only on AEW through Dark but also on NJPW Strong.

Limelight tweeted, "No disrespect to anyone... But I'm the Hottest Free Agent Right Now."

On his Twitter bio, Limelight refers to himself as "Pro wrestler for AEW, NJPW, PrimeTimeLive & CWFH".

Prior to his opportunities with AEW and NJPW, Limelight had been a mainstay on the California indie scene most notably on Championship Wrestling From Hollywood.

When a fan tweeted to Limelight that he wouldn't be a free agent for long, Limelight replied, "Gods Plan."

You can view Limelight's tweets below: