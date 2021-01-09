AEW announced 12 matches for this Tuesday's AEW Dark (7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel). Below is the full lineup:

* Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean, Zack Clayton, Adam Priest, Danny Limelight, and Vary Morales

* Baron Black and Nick Comoroto vs. Bear Country

* Chaos Project vs. Top Flight

* Tay Conti with Anna Jay vs. Marti Daniels

* NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price

* Anna Jay with Tay Conti vs. Alex Gracia

* Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. KC Navarro and El Australiano

* Ryzin and Fuego Del Sol vs. Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt

* Louie Valle vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook

* Varsity Blondes vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow

* Red Velvet vs. Leva Bates

* Mike Verna vs. Ricky Starks with Hook

You can also check out the current lineup for Wednesday's Dynamite: New Year's Smash (Night 2).