AEW announced some updates to next week's Dynamite: New Year's Smash (Night 2) lineup. First, NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb is set to defend her title against Tay Conti. Also, we know now The Young Bucks have reunited with Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers, and The Elite will be in action on next week's show.

Miro vs. Chuck Taylor now has the stipulation that if Taylor loses, he will have to be Miro's "young boy" (typically known as a young Japanese pro-wrestler still in the training stages of their career) until Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's wedding.

"The Waiting Room" will also make the transition from AEW Dark to Dynamite as Britt Baker will host Cody as her guest.

Below is the rest of next week's lineup:

* PAC vs. Eddie Kingston

* Miro vs. Chuck Taylor (If Chuck loses, then he has to be Miro's "young boy" until after Kip and Penelope's wedding)

* "The Waiting Room" with Britt Baker featuring Cody

* FTR (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Jurassic Express (with Luchasaurus)

* Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage with Taz (AEW TNT Championship)

* Serena Deeb (c) vs. Tay Conti (NWA Women's World Championship)

* The Elite in action

* What is Inner Circle's New Year's Resolution?