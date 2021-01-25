WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to social media to comment about his return to RAW tomorrow and his upcoming match against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble.

It was two weeks ago when McIntyre announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He posted a photo of Gillberg (who was on last week’s episode of RAW) with the caption, “I make my return on the last #WWERAW before the #RoyalRumble & @Goldberg will be in the house. All jokes aside, I defend my title against one of the most destructive forces in wrestling history & a man who doesn’t get paid by the hour. See you tomorrow, Billy.”

As noted, the WWE Champion recently returned to the ring for the tapings for WWE Superstar Spectacle on January 22. He teamed with Indus Sher to take on Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz. The Superstar Spectacle will air next Tuesday at 9:30am ET on the WWE Network. You can click here for full spoilers.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view is this Sunday, January 31.