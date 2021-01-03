- The above video is a Royal Rumble Match that took place on SmackDown in 2004. The match was to determine who was going to challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at No Way Out. The winner was Eddie Guerrero. He would go on to No Way Out and win the title from Lesnar.

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had a message to Keith Lee ahead of tomorrow's title match.

McIntyre tweeted that he respects Keith Lee, but Lee won't be winning the title.

He wrote, "I respect you Keith, but this is as close as you're going to get as long as I'm the WWE champion. #WWERaw"

- A few WWE legends took to social media to comment about on tomorrow's RAW Legends show.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett tweeted, "Headed to #WWERaw ..."

Tatanka wrote, "TOMORROW NIGHT, Monday Jan the 4th I will be appearing on #WWERAW Legends Night with all the @WWE Legends and Superstars! It's Monday Night Raw!!!"

As noted, WWE advertised for more than 20 stars to appear tomorrow.