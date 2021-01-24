As noted, The Undertaker made headlines during his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience when he called the current WWE product “a little soft” and felt the current crop of wrestlers lack “an edge to them.”

In a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre responded to Undertaker’s criticism and emphatically disagreed with The Deadman’s opinions.

“I don’t agree whatsoever. Especially from an in-ring perspective,” said McIntyre. “I’ve listened to part of it [the podcast], I’ve got to listen to the whole thing it’s pretty new.

“But I think he may have been referring to like the kind of storylines and characters etc. Like the co-host that was on the show was like a fan from the attitude era and I think they were perhaps referring to some of the outlandish storylines,” he added.

McIntyre pointed to the fact that WWE’s current product is PG, which impedes the creative team from pushing the envelope.

“Back in the day, there were more sexual based, more like risque 18 plus. Our current product is PG, there’s only so far we can push it and we’re willing to push it,” admitted McIntyre. “There’s certain things from back in the day that was awesome and certain things that were not awesome that I wouldn’t wanna go back to.”

“So I’m not sure if it was more from like that perspective when it comes to the stories and not being as adult-based as it used to be but I think you know we’re walking a good line right now. But when it comes to the in-ring game, that’s just not true at all. It’s never been more physical.”

As reported earlier, Xavier Woods took an indirect shot at Taker via Twitter when he thanked previous generations of wrestlers for teaching him that videogames is a healthier alternative to [redacted].

McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at next Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.