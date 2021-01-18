During his time in WWE, Erick Rowan proved himself to be a versatile big man.

Rowan's WWE run will be mostly remembered for his time with the Wyatt Family, but beyond his work in the cult stable, Rowan won WWE Tag Team Titles across two different brands. Alongside longtime tag partner the late Luke Harper (Brodie Lee, Jon Huber), Rowan captured both the NXT and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, while also adding another blue brand tag title reign with Daniel Bryan.

Speaking to SportsKeeda, former SmackDown executive producer Eric Bischoff praised Rowan's work in WWE, saying he felt the Bludgeon Brother only scratched the surface of his potential.

"Erick Rowan was somebody who I thought had a lot of potential when I was in WWE," Bischoff said. "And Erick could have developed a great promo.

"I worked with him, you know, a few times, maybe three or four times, helping him work on his promo, you know, right before he went out on a live show, and he listened very carefully, and he processed everything very carefully. He really focused and put a lot of thought into it."

Bischoff continued has compliments for Rowan, mentioning how strong of a listener the big man is.

"To me, when I see somebody who really focuses and listens and tries to process and absorb the information, you know, that's a big part of it," Bischoff said. "You know, you would want to do it, just like anything else in life. If you don't have a strong desire to do it, you don't really want to it; you're really not going to focus on it. Erick did. Erick Rowan did, and I think he would have been one person that I think, with the right manager, possibly, could have had different results in WWE.

"Erick Rowan is just one. There are many. It takes a long time."