Fresh of their recent engagement, Teal Piper and Michael Deimos were on a recent episode of our The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman joked if they would do an in-ring wedding similar to Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, and Deimos and Piper didn't rule out the idea.

"Maybe a couple shows down the line," Deimos said. "Enjoy the honeymoon phase."

"We're not ruling that out as an option though," Piper said.

Piper has also made news recently after being spotted training with former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Piper revealed that Rousey helped Deimos with the engagement even helping him pick out a ring.

"She planned with him about this engagement because I had no clue that it was coming. Completely, I had no idea," Piper revealed. "They were picking out rings and all sorts of stuff. She told me when I sent her the picture. I was like, 'We got engaged!' She goes, 'Girl, make sure you turn that ring around if you're gonna punch somebody.'"

Hausman noted that Rousey is close with the Piper family, and Piper talked about training while recovering from her knee injury. She said they all decided to get together and shake off the ring rust together.

"Yeah, that's obviously how I came in contact with her," Piper stated. "I was out in LA with him. She had moved out to LA. We started just talking after my knee was recovering. She had gone through many ACL knee surgeries, so she was discussing working on other things during my healing process. We were just wanting all to get in the ring get some dust off of us and train, so we found the one ring in LA that we could find. You gotta keep at it."

Many fans have wondered if Rousey is training for a potential WWE comeback. Piper noted that Rousey, like many athletes, always like to keep in shape, so she can't speak on whether Rousey is training for a comeback or not. Deimos also revealed that Rousey's husband, former UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne, also participated in the in-ring training as well.

"I can't speak on Ronda's behalf," Piper admitted. "You'd have to ask her, but she's always been an athlete, and athletes like to train no matter what, so even if she has something major or just, you know, wants to keep in shape, who knows, but that's a question for her."

"He comes in and rolls around with me. He's another big guy like me, so it's fun to play around with him in the ring," Deimos noted. "We do a lot of practice matches where it's me and her vs. Ronda and her husband, so it's fun."

Teal and Deimos will team for their first ever tag match together at Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling on February 19th. For more information please visit ARW on Twitter @WrestlingAtomic.

Teal and Deimos' full interview aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.