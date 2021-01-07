Our podcast The Wrestling Inc. Daily will feature an exclusive interview with former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle on this coming Monday's episode. Please make sure to subscribe to The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast on your preferred podcast platform so you don't miss out on the interview.

Michelle was advertised for RAW Legends Night, but in the end she would not be in attendance. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman begins the upcoming interview with Michelle by mentioning she was the first ever Go Daddy girl. That anecdote resonated with Michelle and led to her reminiscing about the controversy around her infamous Super Bowl ad being cut.

"It's funny because coming on the show here today, and you're going to ask me the big question of why I wasn't at WWE Legends [Night on] RAW," Michelle stated. "That leads me all the way back to the Super Bowl, and the same theme that kind of follows my whole life. And so I'm excited to share all this information with you and really dive into it."

Michelle then addressed why she was not on RAW Legends Night.

"The truth is I just simply didn't make the cut, but I always make the headline," Michelle noted. "It really did take me back to the Super Bowl. I get cut from the Super Bowl, but I still make the headline. I come into WWE, and I win the 24/7 Championship. And people are like, 'Why does she get it? How does that work?' But the reality is it's all the work behind the scenes, and I wanted to come on here and have some big answer for you guys, but I was just never called.

"It was falsely promoted. I was never asked to be there. I would have loved to be there. I love WWE anytime they call me, super honored to go there and be called a legend. And as we know, for whatever rhyme or reason, I just wasn't meant for that show, but having you kind of feature me on your site is kind of better because I'd probably be on the stage doing nothing with 30 other people who are much more famous than I am, and now I get to come on here and actually just have a nice little moment with you guys and talk about how we all get cut in life.

"It doesn't happen to us. It doesn't happen for us, but maybe it happens from us. Where do we need to go in this life? How do we take that and not feel like we're not good enough? Or it's not meant for us or somebody else was better than us."

Michelle also revealed that she initially heard about Legends Night from WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson while the two were hanging out in Orlando. She reiterated that she "just didn't make the cut" and that she never got the call to appear despite being advertised for the show.

"Full disclosure, I've just been busy at home. I had no idea they announced me," Michelle admitted. "I was actually in Orlando, which is ironic, and I was hanging out with Torrie. We got to go to Disney World having a magical time, and she told me how she was going to go to RAW. I was like, 'Oh, what are you gonna do?' 'Legends Night,' and I was like, 'Oh, that's awesome,' and I just didn't think I was invited.

"I thought 'Oh, she's in the Hall of Fame. They're inviting Hall of Famers.' That's not where I'm at with the company, yet. So, I just thought that was it. And then I happened to look at the announcement and see who's going to be back. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, some of the greatest wrestlers that I love, and then I saw my name on a list. And I was like, 'Wait, I'm on the list, but they didn't call me.' It's just a simple thing. I just didn't make the cut."

Many fans expressed their disappointment that Michelle would not be on the show. She called it an honor to hear that and noted how busy she has been in her personal life especially homeschooling her kids, which she admitted was much more difficult than the WWE schedule.

"That's such an honor to hear because I'm launching a new business and a new product, and quite frankly, I take it like it's my responsibility on why I didn't make the cut," Michelle expressed. "I haven't been active on social media. I haven't been out in the public eye, and for all they know, I could be over here and weigh 500 pounds and look like a sea monster.

"The reality is COVID hit. I have three little girls, and I'm homeschooling and I'm creating a large platform to launch something in March. When you're working behind the scenes, sometimes a break from social media just kind of happened and really, also, just processing life myself. We have so much political stuff happening, COVID, people love you [and] people hate you, and I'm like, you know what, let me get my bearings together before I can help coach and teach other people as well."

Michelle also discussed her new endeavor CHAMP. She explained her thought process in coming up with the program and her goals that she hopes CHAMP can accomplish for others.

"Just kind of this whole philosophy, we all get cut. You might get cut from a job, especially in this day and age," Michelle noted. "You could cut financially. You get cut from a boyfriend, a girlfriend [or] friends right now. So many people are cutting off friends because of different views politically, but how do you make your own headline? How do you stand strong? And for me, it's all about things that I teach. Three things I like to coach on. It's our rituals, our values and our standards, and I just take people. And I dive deep into it.

"I believe we all are a champ. Instead of you guys being a fan, I invite people to now become the superstar, see what it's like to get in the ring, start hitting the road, start training [and] start doing all this stuff. People look at my life like how do you always accomplish your goals? And this happened to me when my sister, we have the same mother, same father, she's six years older, she said, 'How do you always achieve your goals?' And I thought, 'how do I? What's different between her and me?' And if I could figure that out, how rewarding would that be if I could help her achieve her goals? I just feel like I'm elevated in my life. In my 20s and and even early 30s, it was all about me. It was about me growing, me learning [and] me experiencing, and now, it's just me serving and helping other people realize they can live their best life, whatever that is.

"You want to be the best mother. Do you want to be the best host? Do you want to get out of the rut of COVID and being locked in your house? What is that? And to me, I always go back to those three things of my values, my rituals and standards, and how do you find them? How do you define them? I created a program. I have it online. It's called 21-day CHAMP. It's 21 tools, 21 personal stories from my wrestling life, my personal life, 21 lessons. It's all online, and you can just kind of do it at your own pace. I suggest doing it 21 days in a row because 21 days creates a habit, and I'm here to coach you through it. It's kind of a motivational coach, but I think of it as being a champ coach. That's what I've done my whole life, and how do I make this headline? Sometimes it baffles me even like, wait, they're calling me? Wow, this is cool, but it's because of the work done behind the scenes."

