Carlito and Candice Michelle are reportedly missing tonight's Legends Night edition of WWE RAW.

There's no word yet on why Carlito and Candice are not appearing, but Fightful Select reports that they are not expected to attend the show, after previously being advertised.

Carlito was the most-anticipated return scheduled for tonight's special episode.

Regarding the production for tonight's RAW, it was noted that some things "fell behind schedule" from a production standpoint.

