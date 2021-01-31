As previously reported, Impact Wrestling is no longer airing in the U.K. on FreeSports.

Impact had just announced the partnership with Premier Sports / FreeSports last October.

According to sources close to the situation, Impact airing on FreeSports was a trial to see how it performed. FreeSports performed a review and decided not to continue with the partnership.

FreeSports launched in August of 2017. They have aired other professional wrestling in the past, as MLW aired on the channel from April of 2019 until June of 2020. MLW ultimately moved to the Sports Channel Network, where it currently airs.

In the U.S., Impact Wrestling garnered their best audience since December this past Wednesday night, averaging 186,000 viewers on AXS TV. Of the wrestling shows ranked by Nielsen, it was the lowest. The next lowest was NXT, which topped Impact by 287% in total viewers, and 320% in the key 18-49 demo.