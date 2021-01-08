WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro where he gave his thoughts on legends coming back for big paydays.

At the end of RAW Legends Night, Goldberg returned and challenged WWE Champion Drew McIntyre sparking ire for some fans. Balor admitted that seeing legends return does not bother him.

"Doesn't bother me at all. I believe that everyone has a place in this business, and if you're on the show, you're on the show for a reason," Balor stated. "If you're on the show once a year, if you're on the show every night, that's down to everybody's individual circumstance. Those guys have carved out their legacy and proven over the years that they belong on the show.

"Whether it's for one night or it's every night, that doesn't affect me and it shouldn't affect anyone else."

Balor was also asked about WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's comments about younger talent giving him the cold shoulder. Balor stated that he welcomes the legends with open arms.

"For me, when the tide comes in, all the ships rise, "Balor said. If we can have Goldberg on the show, if we can have anyone on the show for one night, I feel it's better one night than never. I welcome these legends with open arms!"