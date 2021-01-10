As a Superstar who's competed all over the world and won dozens of championships, Finn Balor is a role model to many kids. But when Balor was a kid, he was no different than any of those kids that support him today as he had his own heroes as well.

Balor was asked who his childhood hero was when he was interviewed by Vicente Beltran of ViBe & Wrestling.

"For me, my hero was my father. Coming from Ireland in the 80s which was a very underprivileged country and we were a working-class family, seeing how hard he worked every day to provide for his five children, some weeks we wouldn't see him because he would work double-shifts, and by the time he got home from work, we were already in bed. By the time I got up, he had already gone back to work. I think, for life as a role model, and how he worked to carve out everything his family needed, my hero would be my father," said Balor.

This interview was conducted the day after Raw hosted Legend's Night which featured numerous Hall of Famers and future Hall of Famers. Balor was asked if there were any interactions with the legends that really stuck with him.

"No, but I feel like it's such a great night when the legends are around. For me, I feel very fortunate that I've gotten to work very closely with some of my heroes in the wrestling business – Shawn Michaels and Triple H being two. Obviously, I've worked very closely with Triple H for many years since I began at NXT and of course William Regal," stated Balor. "Then more recently in the second run with NXT, Shawn Michaels is heavily involved behind the scenes. So, getting to know him and learn from him and pick his brain on what he feels is a good direction to take the business, I've learned so much from.

"It's always very surreal to be working with these guys that you idolized or you grew up watching and had their t-shirts or had their action figures. Now you're having a discussion or debate on what you think is a good direction to go. I feel very fortunate to have that kind of environment in NXT."

