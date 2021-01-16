Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared the first official trailer for his new NBC comedy series, "Young Rock" on his Twitter account tonight.

He tweeted, "?? @nbcyoungrock I wish my dad was around to see. Maaaaan he woul''ve been proud. Yes, I kicked puberty's ass at 15 and turned tequila tycoon by 10 ??????????? Cant wait to make ya laugh and share some life lessons I've learned along the way. #YOUNGROCK?? @SevenBucksProd!"

As reported earlier this week, the premiere for "Young Rock" is on Tuesday, February 16 at 8pm ET. The show will chronicle the formative years of the former WWE Champion.

NBC gave the series a straight-to-series order back in January of last year. The Rock is an executive producer of the show along with Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz of Seven Bucks Productions.

Below you can watch the trailer:

?? @nbcyoungrock

I wish my dad was around to see. Maaaaan he would've been proud.



Yes, I kicked puberty's ass at 15 and turned tequila tycoon by 10 ???????????



Cant wait to make ya laugh and share some life lessons I've learned along the way. #YOUNGROCK??@SevenBucksProd

FEB 16! pic.twitter.com/FSebsrvOHI — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 16, 2021



