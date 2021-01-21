Former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Val Venis [real name Sean Morley] has apparently quit Twitter after posting a series of radical messages that led to severe backlash from other tweeters.

As of this writing, his Twitter page reads, “This account doesn’t exist.”

According to several reddit users, Venis visited Parler, a social networking service, to share his conspiracy theories and radical opinions. However, that page was taken down soon.

Earlier this month, Venis was temporarily blocked by Twitter for violating the social media platform’s “Child Sexual Exploitation Policy.” His Facebook account was also blocked for a 30-day period.