Fans on social media checked in on WWE SmackDown Ring Announcer Greg Hamilton after he was noticeably shaking while announcing the Gauntlet Match on last night's show.

Hamilton responded that his significant other currently has COVID-19, and clearly, that was on his mind during Friday's SmackDown.

"My best friend, my wife has Covid," Hamilton responded. "I'm broken. I am so broken."

Hamilton later expanded on what was going on back at home, and wanting to give the fans his best.

"Tonight was tough," Hamilton wrote. "My 'fiance' has COVID...I am 'proposing' to her soon...but yes...I was not at my best tonight. I owe you all an apology. You expect the best from me; and I should deliver. Tonight; I didn't. I'm sorry; she is my everything. She is sick. And I'm not there."

Wrestling Inc. sends their best to Hamilton's soon-to-be fiance.

