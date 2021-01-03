The return of Impact Genesis is this Saturday, January 9 on Impact Plus. The event is a week before Impact's Hard To Kill PPV on January 16.

The return was first announced in December during Final Resolution.

The PPV will feature an I Quit Match between TNA Champion Moose and Willie Mack and the Super X Cup Tournament.

Below is the card:

* TNA Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack (I Quit Match)

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Suicide vs. Ace Austin

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake.

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar.

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro.

* Super X-Cup Semi-Finals and Finals

The last broadcast of Genesis was in 2018, where Moose defeated Bobby Lashley. In the main event, Eli Drake successfully defended the Impact World Championship against Johnny Impact (John Morrison) and Alberto El Patron.