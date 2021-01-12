Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Tonight's episode is the fallout from Genesis/ go-home show before Hard To Kill, which will be live this Saturday at 8 PM EST on Fite TV and traditional pay-per-view!

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a singles match between the "Crown Jewel" and "La Wera Loca!"

Kimber Lee (w/Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo) vs. Taya Valkyrie (w/Rosemary)

Kimber Lee comes charging in with a big right as the bell rings. She pushes the former Knockouts Champion into the corner. Valkyrie shoves Lee out of the way and jumps on top of her, laying a series of forearm strikes. In the corner, Valkyrie lays a big chop, making Lee's chest turn a bright red. Lee lands a suplex and floats over for a 2 count. Lee locks up Valkyrie's arms. Valkyrie's shoulders hit the mat, but she gets one of them up by the 2.5 count.

Lee returns three big chops in the corner from earlier. She rolls Valkyrie in a snapmare for another 2 count. Lee slams "La Wera Loca" with a sidewalk slam. She heads to the top. As she lands her senton, Valkyrie puts her knees up in time. Valkyrie charges in with a thunderous spear for a 2 count. Lee rolls through from a sunset flip. Valkyrie locks up Lee's arms and smashes her face into the canvas. Lee comes back with a textbook suplex. Valkyrie throws Lee face-first into the middle turnbuckle before charging in with her double knee finisher.

Deonna Purrazzo breaks up the pin on Lee. Rosemary stalks the champion up to the apron. Susan (Su Yung) comes down and takes Purrazzo's side. Lee picks up the rollup after Valkyrie is distracted to see what Susan and Purrazzo are doing to Rosemary.

Winner: Kimber Lee

On the Bus: Don Callis, the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, and The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) are strategizing before Anderson's match against Rich Swann tonight.

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone buy another advertisement to announce tomorrow's card for Night Two of AEW's New Year's Smash. They poke fun at Brian Cage's time in Impact and also The Good Brothers and their relevance as the Impact Tag Team Champions.

We hear from Sami Callihan ahead of his "Barbed Wire Massacre" Match against Eddie Edwards this Saturday! He doesn't think Edwards is ready for this match.

Barbed Wire Massacre will settle one of the most VIOLENT grudges in IMPACT history at #HardToKill. @TheEddieEdwards @TheSamiCallihan pic.twitter.com/0pUUIjWrOg — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2021

Speaking of Hard To Kill, Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne run through what fans can expect for this Saturday!