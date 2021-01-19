Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Tonight's episode is the fallout from Hard To Kill. The full results are available here.

Before the show begins, a highlight video is shown, showcasing all the exciting and historic moments from Hard To Kill.

On Saturday, we see an exclusive clip of Kenny Omega, Don Callis and The Good Brothers hanging out and celebrating their big victory against Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose. Don Callis informs everyone that they are heading back to Jacksonville and will disappear for a while. But he doesn't want anyone to forget what they've done here on Impact.

D'Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a singles grudge match!

Eric Young (w/Violent By Design - Deaner & Joe Doering) vs. Rhino (w/Cousin Jake)

Eric Young charges towards Rhino after the bell rings. Rhino blocks his attack with a set of elbows. Rhino slams Young's head into the top turnbuckle. He does it again on the opposite side. Young plants a thumb to the eye of Rhino. Deaner takes a swing on Rhino from the outside. Young goes for a cover, Rhino kicks out at one. Young drives his knee into Rhino's ribs for another two count. Young keeps his offense going with a tight headlock. Rhino fights out with a shot to the midsection.

Young misses an opportunity to land on top of Rhino off the top rope. Rhino works Young over with a big back elbow. Deaner distracts the referee in the ring. Joe Doering attacks Rhino from the outside. Young grips on to Rhino's injured ankle. Rhino taps out. Young wins the match via submission.

Winner: Eric Young