– Above, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks had a message for Carmella after beating Reginald on last night’s SmackDown.

“Not only did I win my match by making Reggie — Reginald — tap out, I threw him out, over the top rope to let Carmella know that I’m the standard,” Banks said. “I’m the blueprint. I’m the legit boss of this women’s division. And if you mess with me, well, the sister already knows I have it, and she can never have [the title].”

– John Cena is set to release an inspirational book, Be a Work in Progress: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self, on April 6. Below is promotional description from Ballantine Books:

A beautifully illustrated book of inspiration from the beloved entertainer and #1 New York Times bestselling author John Cena “Be brave enough to embrace humility. The reward will be confidence.” For years, John Cena has been using his popular Twitter feed to uplift his followers with his unique brand of positivity. Now, he collects his favorite words of wisdom on the benefits of being bold and open-minded, embracing discomfort, and making the most of every opportunity. Heartfelt and hopeful, Be a Work in Progress is the pick-me-up readers will turn to again and again to reap the benefit of Cena’s values.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte and Asuka appeared on Friday’s SmackDown, defeating The Riott Squad. Afterwards, Charlotte commented on having multiple tag teams gunning for their titles.

“There are many great tag teams in the division, but it’s simple — she’s ‘The Empress,’ I’m ‘The Queen’ and everyone bows down, in the end,” Charlotte said.