Just before the IWGP United States Heavyweight contenders match took place on Night One of Wrestle Kingdom 15, the champion, Jon Moxley, issued a warning to both KENTA and Satoshi Kojima that he's coming back to Japan soon.

In the promo, he said:

"Many men have vied for that U.S. title contract. They all thought they would get off easy. They all hoped and prayed that the United States Heavyweight Champion would never return," he began. "But I'm the boogeyman, and I will get you eventually. So whoever walks out of the Tokoyo Dome with that contract, make no mistake about it, I'm comin' for ya!"

KENTA retained his briefcase after landing his Go To Sleep finisher on Kojima. Originally, Juice Robinson was set to be KENTA's opponent, but he sustained a fractured orbital bone injury just weeks before Wrestle Kingdom. So, Kojima took his place in the match.

There is no set date on when Moxley will defend his championship against KENTA. More information on that will come out soon.