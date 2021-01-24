AEW star Jon Moxley recently participated in a Bleacher Report Ask Me Anything [AMA] session.

When asked by a fan if he still keeps in touch with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Moxley said that while still feels a bond with his former Shield stablemates, they’ve all been “in their own little bubbles” during the pandemic.

“Very occasionally,” responded Moxley. “Seth’s about to have a kid, so that’s cool. You just get in this world and you get really busy, especially in a pandemic world, everyone is in their own little bubbles.

“That’s the good thing about wrestling: it’s never goodbye, it’s just see you along the way. When you go through certain things with people, you’re always bonded,” added Moxley.

Moxley was also asked if he misses being a part of The Shield, one of the greatest factions in history. “Not so much miss it, because I’m onto new things and it’s a new chapter,” admitted Moxley. “But I definitely look back on that all fondly, and it ended perfectly. That chapter ended on a nice little bow.”

The former WWE Champion was also asked if he would return to the WWE “on the right terms” in the future.

“You gotta say never say never, because you don’t want to run back what you said years later because you don’t know what’ll happen,” said Moxley. “Just the creation of AEW was so vital to the wrestling industry, and that’s part of the reason why I’m so proud to be a part of it. I wouldn’t rule out ever doing business with them again, we had a mutually beneficial relationship for a long time.

“If they called I would listen, but I highly doubt we would ever be on the same page. I’d be open to an idea. I don’t not like money. I got a kid on the way and gotta put it through college so ya know. I would take a phone call, but I highly doubt anything would materialize.”