The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated where they opened up about how they're feelings post WWE.

Anderson admitted after their releases that he regretted re-signing with WWE, and with Sports Illustrated, he talked about how they've regained their confidence that they lost in WWE.

"I hate to admit this, but I think there was a point in WWE where we had a loss of confidence," Anderson stated. "But I can promise you that the confidence is back. We needed to get out of that environment to remind ourselves who we really are and what we can be. Right now, we're on top of our game. It feels that way to us, and hopefully it shows."

Gallows noted that they don't hold any grudges towards WWE. However, he joked that they didn't get their Slammy after The Boneyard Match with The Undertaker and AJ Styles won Match of the Year where they also played an integral part in the match.

"We don't have any sour grapes about WWE, except that they forgot to mail us our Slammy Award for Match of the Year," Gallows pointed out. "Maybe the mail is slow. I'm still waiting on that. But we're focused on right now."

Gallows and Anderson will team with Kenny Omega to face Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Gunns at Impact Wrestling's Hard To Kill pay-per-view this Saturday. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the event, as well as all of the breaking news leading into the show.