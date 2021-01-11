Impact Wrestling announced AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis are scheduled to appear on tomorrow's Impact (AXS TV at 8 pm ET).

This week's show is the go-home edition for Saturday's Hard to Kill PPV where Omega teams up with Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers against Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns. The PPV streams on FITE, be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage at 8 pm ET!

As noted, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows appeared on last week's AEW Dynamite where The Young Bucks also joined up for a Bullet Club reunion.

Below is the updated lineup for tomorrow's show:

* Kenny Omega and Don Callis to appear

* Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson

* Tenille Dashwood with Kaleb vs. Rosemary

* Kimber Lee with Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie with Rosemary

* Deaner with Eric Young and Joe Doering vs. Tommy Dreamer with Rhino and Cousin Jake