AEW World Champion Kenny Omega teamed up with Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers in a winning effort over Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose at tonight's Hard to Kill PPV. Over the past couple weeks, Omega has been appearing on episodes of Impact while Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have showed up on AEW Dynamite.

Omega wore a Bullet Club shirt during his entrance / early part of the match, and did "too sweet" gestures with his partners. The finish of the match saw Omega give Swann a one winged angel for the pinfall victory. Post-match, Omega taunted Swann a bit before celebrating with his guys as the show came to a close.

