Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan won the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Havok and Nevaeh at tonight's Impact Hard to Kill. This match was the finals in the tag tournament to determine the new tag champions after the title were deactivated back in 2013.
Hogan got the pinfall victory (twisting german suplex with the bridge) on Nevaeh for the win. Post-match, Gail Kim and Madison Rayne presented the titles to the new champions.
