Although they did not win their scheduled match in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament against Havok and Nevaeh this week, Jordynne Grace and Jazz will now be each other's opponents at Genesis this Saturday on Impact Plus.

Grace issued the challenge after Jazz expressed to the former Knockouts Champion just how grateful she was to be her partner in this tournament. With this being Jazz's final year as an in-ring performer, the wrestling veteran will get another opportunity to showcase her sturdy skillset for Impact fans in this dream match.

Below is the updated card:

I Quit Match

TNA Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack

Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Suicide vs. Ace Austin

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake.

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar.

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro.

* Super X-Cup Semi-Finals and Finals

Genesis will broadcast exclusively on IMPACT Plus. Those who sign up now will recieve a free 30-day trial.