As noted, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is currently out of action with a jaw injury.

During the latest episode of The New Day: Feel the Power podcast, Kingston explained that he suffered the injury after getting kneed in the face by Cedric Alexander in a singles match last month on Monday Night RAW.

"Back to when I injured my jaw, so I got kneed in the face by Cedric Alexander, three weeks ago," said Kingston. "A couple of my teeth were chipped. It was fine. It was cool. The point of impact was really sore. So, I thought, 'Okay, it's a bruise or whatever'. The next week, we had a six-man match and everything was fine. A little pain, but not terrible."

Following that six-man match, Kingston and his partner Xavier Woods dropped their RAW Tag Team Championships to The Hurt Business [Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin] at the TLC pay-per-view on Dec. 20.

As the weeks progressed, Kingston said he aggravated his injury.

"Then, the next week, right before we went out, it just kept feeling like it was loose. As soon as we get out there to the ring, I'm moving around and now, I'm feeling it kind of come out of place and feel like it wasn't set in."

Kingston felt he could have wrestled through the injury in front of fans.

"I feel like if the fans were there, I wouldn't have felt that [pain]," said Kingston. "Throughout the whole match, every time something would happen, where I would get hit or whatever, I would just grab my jaw. The entire match, I'm thinking about it the whole time, but if we had fans there, I'd been not necessarily injured, but been hurt in the match. You just feel the adrenaline of the crowd and it just makes you will your way through it. So, I don't know."

"It changes the whole dynamic of just how we do what we do and the approach, even. It's just really, really strange and I don't know if it's for the better or the worse. I guess the best way I can describe it is just being different."

During last week's episode of RAW, the commentators announced the news of Kingston's broken jaw. Kingston later took to Instagram TV to confirm his injury. There is no word yet on how long Kingston will be out of action.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The New Day: Feel the Power with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.