Kota Ibushi will be facing IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito on the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 15. If Ibushi wins, he will be the one who will be defending the titles against Jay White on the second night of Wrestle Kingdom 15.

During an interview with njpw1972.com, Ibushi said that if he wins both of his matches at Wrestle Kingdom 15, his three losses to Jay White in 2020 will be wiped out and he will "become God at that point."

"I think there's so much I can do with both titles," said Ibushi. "I've said it a lot before, I think the Intercontinental title is for the strongest, and the Heavyweight is for the best. To hold both of those titles, and beat Tetsuya Naito to do it, that makes me hotter than ever. And beating Jay White on top of that? That wipes out that 2020 record, wipes out those three losses. I think I really could become God at that point."

As noted, Jay White revealed in an interview with NJPW, that if he wins the titles, he's taking them home.

Below is the final card lineup for Night One:

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT AND INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny

RIGHTS TO IWGP US CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

KENTA (holder) vs. Satoshi Kojima

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

The winner gets IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match on Night 2.

DARK MATCH

22-Man New Japan Rambo

Winner challenges for provisional KOPW 2021 Trophy on Night 2.

Don't forget to join us tomorrow for live coverage beginning at 3 a.m. EST. Wrestle Kingdom 15 is available on NJPW World and FITE TV.