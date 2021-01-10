WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was advertised to be on last week's WWE RAW Legends Night but never appeared on the episode.

During a Q&A on his official Facebook page, Angle revealed why he missed the show.

"I had a prior engagement I was committed to. I couldn't get out of it," he answered.

Angle wasn't the only one who was advertised to be on the show and never appear. As reported, Carlito was advertised to be on the show, but he was never officially booked.

Kurt Angle was one of many who WWE released last year in April due to the cutbacks brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

