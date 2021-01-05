Despite being advertised for WWE RAW Legends Night, former WWE Superstar Carlito was nowhere to be seen on the show last night. Many fans on social media vented their frustrations regarding the false advertising of the former Intercontinental Champion. Carlito himself tweeted out a gif today seemingly shrugging off the news, further stoking fans' interest.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that Carlito was never officially booked for the show at all. WWE sent feelers out to a variety of talents, including Carlito, and someone internally in WWE apparently simply jumped the gun announcing his appearance. This was not an issue of travel problems or him being held up due to COVID-19 precautions.

We're told there is no bad blood over the errant announcement since it appears to have just been a communication error.

Carlito's appearance on RAW would have been his first RAW appearance in over ten years. His last appearance for WWE was as part of Edge & Christian's Show That Totally Reeks Of Awesomeness on the WWE Network back in 2016.

