During last week's RAW Legends Night, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley lost to Riddle in a non-title match, suffering his first singles defeat since his loss to Drew McIntyre at last year's Backlash event in June.

Riddle's win came under controversial circumstances after Lashley thought he had made The Original Bro tap out to The Hurt Lock. With Lashley preparing to celebrate, Riddle rolled up the Hurt Business star to pick up the upset victory.

A day ahead of Monday Night RAW, Riddle took to Twitter and said he was still celebrating last week's victory over Lashley "by getting some sweet air" while hoping that Lashley gives him a shot at the U.S. title. Along with his tweet, Riddle posted a video clip of him preparing to ride his ATV.

Riddle tweeted, "Still celebrating my big victory over @fightbobby by getting some sweet air and I'm really hoping he does the bro thing and gives me a title shot #wweraw #ustitle #brottocross #stallion #RoyalRumble #freshpark."

Lashley was quick to respond to Riddle's title challenge.

"Enough of this BS. @The305MVP I wanna whoop his ass in some way. He hasn't earned a title shot, but I want to dish out some HURT #WWERaw @WWE."

At one point Riddle vs. Lashley was reportedly planned for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31. However, Lashley has declared his entry into the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. It is possible that their title match happens on RAW in the near future.

See below for their tweets: