Matt Cardona made a surprise appearance at tonight's Impact Hard to Kill against Ace Austin.

Austin came out to the ring, demanding to be added to tonight's triple threat match for the X-Division Title since he believed he was the number one contender after winning this year's Super X Cup. Scott D'Amore came out and ended up offering a different opponent to Austin in the form of Cardona.

Cardona ended up winning the match via disqualification after Fulton got involved in the bout. Post-match, Cardona was able to fight off both guys, landing radio silence on Fulton.

Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) was cut from WWE last year due to cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. More recently, he made a handful of appearances in All Elite Wrestling.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's match!

