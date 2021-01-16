Matt Cardona made a surprise appearance at tonight's Impact Hard to Kill against Ace Austin.
Austin came out to the ring, demanding to be added to tonight's triple threat match for the X-Division Title since he believed he was the number one contender after winning this year's Super X Cup. Scott D'Amore came out and ended up offering a different opponent to Austin in the form of Cardona.
Cardona ended up winning the match via disqualification after Fulton got involved in the bout. Post-match, Cardona was able to fight off both guys, landing radio silence on Fulton.
Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) was cut from WWE last year due to cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. More recently, he made a handful of appearances in All Elite Wrestling.
You can see highlights from the match in the images below:
ALWAYS READY! @TheMattCardona has made his IMPACT debut at #HardToKill! pic.twitter.com/5KJLovakgv— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
Looks like @TheMattCardona has been studying Ace.#HardToKill | #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/OZcuFFIhXV— Javier DraVen ?? #RIPBrodieLee (@WrestlingCovers) January 17, 2021
RADIO SILENCE! #HardToKill @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/p9OGTXgR0W— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
"I'm here now!"— Javier DraVen ?? #RIPBrodieLee (@WrestlingCovers) January 17, 2021
Welcome to IMPACT @TheMattCardona!#HardToKill | #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/F0Y5Ei1Vsl
Statement made. #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/rX0Q8mNtsS— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021