Through a new video on his YouTube channel, AEW star Matt Hardy has called out Vince McMahon and WWE for putting his brother, Jeff Hardy, and Riddle in a tag team and calling them the Hardy Bros.

While emphasizing that The Hardy Boyz are the "greatest tag team in pro wrestling history," Matt said that McMahon created Hardy Bros to try and recreate the magic of the eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

"There is no doubt, if someone ever asked you who the greatest tag team of all time is, it is The Hardy Boyz," said Matt. "As a matter of fact, Vince McMahon is so obsessed with the greatness and popularity of The Hardy Boyz, he's created the Hardy Bros. And he's put together another guy named Matt with my brother, to try and recreate the magic that we once had."

Matt declared that the Hardy Boys are destined to fail in the WWE.

"He's [McMahon] trying to confuse the marketplace because he's so vicious, he still wishes he had the Hardy Boyz. The Hardy Bros? That's not gonna work. You would have had a better chance with fake Razor and fake Diesel."

Matt went onto note that in the year 2000, The Hardy Boyz sold more merchandise than any other tag team in history.

"We're more popular than all tag teams in history, not just more talented," said Matt. "And in the year 2000, it is a stone cold documented fact that we sold more merchandise than any other tag team in history, and that includes The Road Warriors. That year, we made 20 times our downside guarantees because we were so incredibly popular."

As noted, WWE recently filed to trademark "Hardy Bros" which is a sign that Jeff Hardy and Riddle are likely to be a team going forward. Although they have formed an alliance on RAW, they've teamed only twice so far. It is rumored that Hardy Bros will challenge The Hurt Business for the RAW Tag Team Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

See below for Matt Hardy's recent video: