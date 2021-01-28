On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page defeated Ryan Nemeth (real-life brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler) by taking down Nemeth with a buckshot lariat. During the match, Matt Hardy made his way out to ringside to get a closer look at Page and cheer him on during the bout.

After the match, Omega called Hardy into the ring to see what he was doing. Tony Schiavone also came to the ring to find out what was going on between the two wrestlers. Hardy said he’s seen how Page got burned by his friends Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, and wanted to let him know he was in Page’s corner.

Matt continued that the awkward recruiting of Dark Order also caused him some concern and noticed where Page had been getting dressed for his matches. Hardy offered up his bigger dressing room — no strings attached, of course — to Page, if he ever wanted a change of scenery.

Hardy left it at that, but it’s possible we could see him try to recruit Page, much like he did with Private Party in recent weeks.

After the segment, Page tweeted out “why are people always talking at me.”

Dark Order didn’t appreciate Hardy going after Page with multiple members tweeting out their thoughts. Evil Uno wrote, “What the hell was that about?!”

Hardy quickly defended himself, showing a throwback photo of him with Page at an OMEGA Championship Wrestling event back in 2013.

“I’m very hurt. Some think my words & actions towards @theAdamPage on #AEWDynamite weren’t genuine. This pic is from 2013. I booked Adam on an OMEGA card. Adam is a good man who’s conflicted — I just want to help. That’s it. So can all the weird #DarkOrder people stop tweeting me?”

