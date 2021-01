As noted on January 1, Mick Foley revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus on December 12. He has been under quarantine in a hotel room for the past 19 days.

Today in a Facebook post, Mick Foley revealed he will be checking out of the hotel on Sunday because he is no longer contagious.

The WWE Hall of Famer thanked fans for the well wishes and prayers he received on social media and said he was lucky because things could have been worse.

Foley also revealed that he donated $5,000 to the Daniela Conte Foundation with his December Cameo earnings.

Below is his full post:

I tested positive for the coronavirus following a December 12 virtual signing. As soon as I learned that I had been exposed and even before the test result, I began isolating in a hotel room – and have been here for 19 days. I am no longer contagious and will be checking out tomorrow. Fortunately, my symptoms were not too serious - body aches and headache for a few days, followed by loss of my sense of smell and just within the last few days, my hearing has been affected. Worse than the physical symptoms was missing the holidays with my family - Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's. I tried to do my best to be safe these past ten months, but looking back on it, there were a number of occasions where I did let my guard down. Since mid-March, I have only done four virtual signings, two personal appearances, two guest appearances on reality shows and my appearance on WWE Raw at The Undertaker's farewell. In 2019, I flew 150,000 miles on Delta Airlines – in addition to tens of thousands more on other airlines. In 2020, I flew less than 10,000. Still, there were several occasions where I could have been more careful. Moving forward, I will do my best to do better. I hope all of us can do a little better for as long as it takes to put this terrible pandemic behind us. I appreciate all the well wishes and prayers that I have always received on social media. I'm lucky… things could have been worse.

In a little bit of good news, enthusiasm on Cameo in December resulted in my being able to donate $5,000 to the Daniela Conte Foundation - a foundation created by the parents of a very special little girl who was lost way too soon. To learn more about Daniela and the foundation formed in her honor, you can check out my Facebook post from December 23rd at

https://www.facebook.com/RealMickFoley/posts/4239202632776509?__tn__=K-R

Since the pandemic, Mick Foley has had 12 coronavirus tests. Back in April, he was in self-isolation for a few weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.